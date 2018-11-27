Telangana election LIVE Updates: PM Modi to address two rallies in Nizamabad, Mahabubnagar

Telangana election LIVE Updates: PM Modi to address two rallies

Telangana Assembly election 2018 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday visit Telangana where he will kick-off the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) campaign for the upcoming assembly polls in the state. As per the schedule, Modi will address two public meetings in Nizamabad and Mahabubnagar. The BJP’s state unit informed that Modi will address the first rally in Nizamabad at noon and then at 2.30 pm in Mahabubnagar. The Prime Minister will again travel to election-bound state on December 3 to address a mega rally in Hyderabad’s Lal Bahadur Shastri stadium.

On Sunday, BJP president Amit Shah had undertaken a whirlwind tour of Telangana and addressed four public meetings. Shah will again visit the state on Wednesday and December 2.

Telangana will go to polls on December 7 along with Rajasthan. The state Legislative Assembly has 119 seats. At present, the TRS of K Chandrasekhar Rao is in the majority with 90 seats. The Assembly was dissolved on September 6, more than 8 months ahead of the expiry of its term by CM KCR.