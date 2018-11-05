Telangana assembly election: KCR feels the heat as Congress, TDP, CPI cements alliance

By: | Published: November 5, 2018 11:05 AM

The alliance between Congress, TDP, Telangana Jana Samithi and CPI appears to have upset the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's poll arithmetic. KCR had dissolved the assembly ahead of the scheduled date thinking he would sweep the early elections.

KCR, Telangana polls, Telangana elections, TRS, Telangana alliances, Telangana politics, Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrashekar RaoTelangana will go to polls on December 7. (PTI)

Just a few months ago, ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) was confident of victory in Telangana, but not anymore. The alliance between Congress, TDP, Telangana Jana Samithi and CPI appears to have upset the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s poll arithmetic. KCR had dissolved the assembly ahead of the scheduled date thinking he would sweep the early elections.

However, a lot has changed since then. The newly forged alliance, which has been named as Prajakutami — People’s Alliance — is set to announce its candidates this week. And, this has sent the Chandrashekar camp in a tizzy.

According to a report in the Indian Express, IT Minister K T Rama Rao on Saturday cautioned people against voting for the alliance. “Prajakutami (the alliance) will bring back pre-bifurcation situation in which leaders hailing from Andhra Pradesh controlled the fate of Telangana people. If Prajakutami comes to power, the purpose of a separate state would be defeated,” Rao, who is also the son of K Chandrashekar Rao, said.

Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao recently told the people that Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu has taken a stand against all irrigation projects in Telangana. “If the Prajakutami comes to power, he (Naidu) will ensure that our irrigation projects are scuttled. It will be suicidal for Telangana,” he told IE.

The report suggests that the leaders of the ruling party have started speaking against the alliance instead of highlighting their own achievements. They are also trying to project Naidu as the face of the alliance. “At several meetings, Harish Rao asked voters to choose between KCR and Naidu,” the report said.

Several TRS leaders have started warning people of ‘dark days’ if the alliance comes to power.

Reacting to TRS leaders’ allegations, state Congress chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the ruling party is ‘rattled’. He said that KCR and his party are scared of the alliance. “That is why they are making all kinds of allegations that Andhra leaders will rule Telangana if Prajakutami comes to power which is absurd,” Reddy said.

Telangana will go to polls on December 7.

