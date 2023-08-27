Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Will KCR secure a third term in the upcoming polls? All election details here

Telangana Assembly Election 2023 Date: The Telangana Assembly elections are slated to be held later this year. The southern state is led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who heads the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), earlier known as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). The state is all set to witness a tight electoral contest between the ruling BRS Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party. In 2018, KCR returned for a second term as chief minister after being unanimously elected as leader of the TRS Legislature Party. In the 119-member House, the BRS had won 87 seats and 47 per cent of the vote share in the state. The Prajakutami (People’s Alliance), forged by the Congress, Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Telangana Jana Samithi and CPI, won 22 seats. The AIMIM won seven seats, Independents two and the BJP one.

In 2014, after Telangana became the 29th state of the country, in a historic event marking culmination of the long-drawn-out process of the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, KCR had assumed the office as first Chief Minister of Telangana in June 2014. In the elections, TRS had won 63 of the 119 seats.

Telangana Assembly Election 2023

The Telangana Assembly election is crucial as it is held ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. BRS has also made its stand clear that it will neither be a part of Opposition INDIA alliance nor the BJP-led NDA. A 26 Opposition parties make up ‘Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance’ which will take on the BJP-led NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. For the upcoming Assembly elections, the BRS maintained that it will release its party manifesto at a Warangal rally on October 16. The Congress has released its manifesto, with the latest being a 12-point ‘SC, ST Declaration’. Earlier, the party had released the ‘Farmers Declaration’ and ‘Youth Declaration’.

Telangana Assembly Election 2023 Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is yet to announce the dates for the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections 2023. However, it is likely to be scheduled to be held in November- December. In the last 2018 Assembly elections, the date of polling was December 7, 2018, and date of counting was December 11, 2018. The counting of four other states – Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh – were also undertaken on the same day, December 11.

Telangana Assembly Election 2023 total seats

There are a total of 119 seats in Telangana. In a first, KCR’s BRS announced candidates on 115 seats out of the 119. BRS chief KCR announced that he will be contesting from two constituencies – Gajwel and Kamareddy. With just seven changes, KCR has retained all the ministers in his government and senior MLAs. Candidates of the four constituencies of Nampally, Narsapur, Goshamahal, and Jangaon have been kept on hold and will be announced later.

Telangana Assembly Election CM Candidates 2023

BRS leaders have named KCR as their CM candidate, ahead of the upcoming polls. Recently, during a rally in Armoor, BRS MLC and daughter of KCR, K Kavitha challenged the Opposition parties to announce their Chief Ministerial candidate in Telangana. “Our Chief Ministerial candidate is K Chandrashekhar Rao. Who is yours?” she asked. However, there are only speculations about probable CM candidates for Congress. According to a report, state PCC president A Revanth Reddy, Seethakka or Dansari Anasuya, currently representing Mulugu assembly segment in Telangana’s tribal belt, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, a Dalit leader heading the Congress Legislature Party, Capt N Uttamkumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, are all probable CM candidates for the Congress party in Telangana.

Telangana 2023 Election Schedule

The ECI is yet to announce the schedule for the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections. However, if things go according to schedule, it will be held in December. Notably in 2018, nearly eight months before the end of the term of his first government, KCR dissolved the Assembly, called early elections and announced a list of 105 candidates the same day, September 6, which had taken the Opposition by surprise. Since no other party had a majority, the house was dissolved by the governor and general elections were announced. Later, the election notification was announced and the state went to polls three months later on December 7.

Polling in Telangana was due in April-May, the timing of the Lok Sabha elections.