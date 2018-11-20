Telangana Assembly election 2018: CM KCR’s minister son’s assets up by 400 per cent

Telangana Assembly election 2018: KT Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, is considered to be the political heir of KCR. KTR is a minister in the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government.

Telangana Assembly election 2018: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s son and state Minister KT Rama Rao has seen a massive rise in his wealth. He now owns movable assets worth Rs 3.63 crore and has a total assets to Rs 7,98,79,449, according to his affidavit for Telangana Assembly Election 2018. KT Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, is considered to be the political heir of KCR. KTR is a minister in the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government. KTR heads portfolios such as information technology, industries and municipal administration.

KTR possesses immovable assets of Rs 1.30 crore. He also has liabilities of Rs 33.28 lakh. He has earnings of around Rs 74 lakh income including from agriculture during the last fiscal. Rao is facing 16 criminal cases which were filed during the separate Telangana Statehood agitation in 2011-13, according to the affidavit.

Also Read: Telangana election date 2018: Check date of results and polling in Telangana here

According to his nomination filed Monday, Rao declared that his wife Shailima has nearly four kg gold and diamonds. Apart from this she has assets worth over Rs 36.70 crore (as per current market value) with Rs 27.39 crore liabilities. His wife’s income stood at Rs 4.60 crore from Rs 21 lakh in 2014- an increase of 20 times.

However, KTR’s gross assets have shot up by over 400 per cent from that of 2014. As per affidavits total of movable and immovable assets stands at a staggering Rs 41,82,94,428. In 2014, the total gross assets of KTR was Rs 7,98,79,449.