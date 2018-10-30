Telangana assembly election 2018: Candidates add drama to campaign, turn barber, cook to seek votes

Former Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker and TRS candidate S Madhusudhana Chary has started the trend by shaving a customer at a barber shop in Bhupalpalle assembly constituency from where he is contesting.

Telangana assembly election 2018: In India, we have witnessed political parties accuse each other of appeasing voters by doling out freebies, making firebrand and controversial statements and fervent appeals. Ahead of Telangana Assembly elections, candidates have taken this act of wooing voters a notch higher and added elements of drama in order to garner a favourable mandate on December 7 when the crucial polling will take place across 119 constituencies.

According to a report by The Indian Express, some candidates have been bending over backwards or kneeling down to seek votes. A few others have started bathing kids as well as men. Some have taken up the role of barbers and even indulged in ironing clothes to impress voters. Some have shown their culinary skills by making dosas at road-side stalls. To see off any challenge posed by ‘prajakutami’— a pre-poll alliance involving the Congress, Telugu Desam Party (Telangana) and CPI’, Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) candidates were “helping out the hard-working common man on the street’”, the IE report says.

Former Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker and TRS candidate S Madhusudhana Chary has started the trend by shaving a customer at a barber shop in Bhupalpalle assembly constituency from where he is contesting. Telangana Youth Congress president Anil Kumar Yadav was seen preparing dosas at a roadside tiffin stall in Hyderabad’s Musheerabad. The photos of these events went viral and more candidates and their aides also jumped on to the band-wagon.

Another candidate Indra Karan Reddy, contesting from Nirmal constituency, was seen ironing shirts on Nirmal Road on Sunday. Outgoing MLA from Yellandu Koram Kanakaiah extended a helping hand to men who were taking a bath near community taps and wells by pouring water. The one common gesture witnessed among all the candidates was that everyone bent down to seek blessings from elderly voters.