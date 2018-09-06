Telangana assembly dissolved, KCR to continue as caretaker CM

Subsequently, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will address a press conference, according to reports. The assembly’s term ends next year.

The Telangana cabinet chaired by its Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has passed a resolution paving the way for dissolution of the Legislative Assembly and possible early polls. KCR met the state governor ESL Narasimhan with the recommendation. Governor ESL Narasimhan has approved the assembly dissolution. The Governor has also asked KCR to continue as caretaker Telangana CM till the new government is formed.

Telangana Congress has exuded confidence that it will form the next government in the state. “Telangana people are happy that they have got rid of a despotic and autocratic rule. Congress party will sweep the polls,” says Telangana Congress Chief Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Legislative Assembly polls in Telangana are scheduled to be held simultaneously with Lok Sabha elections in 2019. The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) captured power in the state in the maiden assembly elections held in May 2014, winning 63 of the 119 seats.