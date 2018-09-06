Telangana assembly dissolution: K Chandrasekhar Rao slams Rahul Gandhi, calls him ‘biggest buffoon’ of country

K Chandrasekhar Rao while addressing the media (ANI)

While addressing the media hours after dissolving the Telangana assembly, state chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday fired shots at Congress president Rahul Gandhi by calling him the biggest buffoon in the country. Rao said the more Rahul Gandhi comes to the state, the more seats his party will win. “Everyone knows what Rahul Gandhi is…the biggest buffoon in the country. Whole country has seen how he went to Mr Narendra Modi and hugged him, the way he is winking. He is a property for us, the more he comes (to Telangana) the more seats we will win,” he added.

Rao announced a list of 105 candidates from assembly constituencies for the elections and noted Congress to be the ‘number 1 enemy’. He said that Telangana Rashtra Samithi will contest the elections alone but added that there is no doubt that his party is friends with MIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen).

KCR continued his attack on the Congress president by appealing people to not become the slaves of Congress. “Rahul Gandhi inherited the legacy of Congress Delhi sultanate, he is the legal heir of Congress empire of Delhi. That is the reason I appeal to the people, let us not become slaves to Congress, slaves to Delhi. Telangana ka nirnay Telangana mein hona chahiye,” he said. KCR also ruled out a possibility of joining hands with BJP by saying that TRS is a 100% secular party.

Responding to Congress spokesperson Sravan Dasoju’s remark that people of Telangana had hopes of development and employment which haven’t been fulfilled, Rao said his government has made the state free of major problems like electricity issues and communal violence, among others.

“Before 2014 many issues were in Telangana, like bomb blasts, electricity issues, communal violence but now we are free of all this. I am asking Congress leaders to come to the ground and fight in the elections and public will give the reply.” “Both BJP and Congress have done nothing for the state,” he added.

This came after a resolution recommending the dissolution of the House was adopted at a meeting of the state Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao earlier in the day. The Chief Minister then drove to Raj Bhavan and handed it over to governor ESL Narasimhan. A Raj Bhavan press communique said, “The Governor while accepting the recommendation of the Chief Minister and Council of Ministers has requested K Chandrashekar Rao and his Council of Ministers to continue in office as a caretaker government. Chandrasekhar Rao has agreed to this request.”

The opposition parties, meanwhile, have criticised the move. Charging the Chief Minister with indulging in “obfuscation politics,” the BJP said Rao has “full-scale fear” that he might not be able to come back to power if elections are held as per schedule next year. “I don’t think voters who would want to vote for certain party would actually change their mind because elections come three months or four months prior to regular schedule,” Telangana BJP spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao claimed.