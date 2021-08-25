Telangana approves 33.3 per cent reservation for women in govt jobs under EWS quota

As of now 50 per cent reservations are being implemented to the weaker sections in the State. (Representational image: IE)

The Telangana government has earmarked 33.3 per cent for women in the state government posts and services under the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota. A government order issued on Tuesday on the guidelines for implementing the 10 percent EWS reservations in the state, also said every higher educational institution in Telangana shall increase the number of seats in each branch of study or faculty to admit EWS candidates for all admissions notification issued hereafter.

”33 1/3% of the initial appointments in posts and services under the state government earmarked for EWS category shall be allocated to women among them,” the GO issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said. The consolidated guidelines were issued over two years after the Centre announced 10 per cent EWS reservation for initial postings and admissions into educational institutions.

As of now 50 per cent reservations are being implemented to the weaker sections in the State. With 10 percent reservations to the EWS, the reservation percentage will be 60 percent.

Persons who are not covered under the scheme of reservation for SCs, STs and BCs and whose family’s gross annual income is below Rs Eight lakh are to be identified as EWS for benefit of reservation, the guidelines said. Income shall also include earnings from all sources such as salary, agriculture, business among others for the financial year prior to that of application.