Telangana announces Rs 25 crore assistance to Kerala

A relief camp in Kochi. (ANI)

The Telangana government today announced an assistance of Rs 25 crore to rain-ravaged Kerala.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has directed Chief Secretary S K Joshi to see that the money reaches Kerala immediately, an official release said.

Rao has also instructed that water purifying machines worth Rs 2.50 crore be supplied to Kerala as drinking water gets polluted due to floods, it said.

The chief Minister has appealed to industrialists, prominent persons in IT sector and others in Telangana to help the rain-hit state, it said.

He said donations, if they are made to the CM’s Relief Fund, would be forwarded to Kerala.

Expressing sorrow over the loss of life and property in Kerala due to the heavy rains, Rao said he hoped that the coastal state would recover from the calamity at the earliest.