Telangana: ACB raids Malkajgiri ACP, unearths disproportionate assets worth Rs 70 crore

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has filed a case of disproportionate assets against Malkajgiri division Assistant Commissioner of Police, Yelmakuri Narasimha Reddy. The ACB filed the case on Wednesday after unearthing assets worth at least Rs 70 crore in market value.

The ACB had conducted searches at 25 properties linked to Reddy across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Simultaneous searches were conducted at 25 locations on Wednesday in Hyderabad city, various places in Warangal, Jangaon, Nalgonda, Karimnagar districts, and also in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh.

The ACB claimed to have found documents for 55 acres of Agricultural land at Anantapur, 4 plots measuring 1960 Sq. Yards of land in front of Cyber Towers in Madhapur, 2 other house plots, 1 Commercial G + 3 building at Hafeezpet, and 2 houses.

The officials also identified Rs. 15 lakh cash balance, 2 bank lockers, and investments in real estate and other businesses.

“The government value of the properties found so far is about Rs. 7.5 crores, while the local market value is about Rs. 70 Crores. The case is under investigation,” the ACB said in a statement.

Reddy had come under the lens of the ACB after reliable information that he had acquired assets disproportionate to his known income.

Reddy had joined the police department as sub-inspector in 1991.