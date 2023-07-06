Tejasvi Surya’s phone used to extort money, diamonds in Gujarat; case filed

BJP MP from Bengaluru South Tejasvi Surya has filed a complaint claiming that his mobile phone was allegedly used to extort money and diamonds from a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader in Gujarat, reports The Indian Express.

The complaint was filed by Banu Prakash V, Surya’s personal secretary, at the South CEN police station. In his complaint, Prakash said that since Surya remains busy, he takes the calls and answers it.

He alleged that Prashanth Korat, BJYM Gujarat unit president, on July 1, received a call from Surya’s number. However, when Korat clarified that with Surya, he replied saying that no one called him.

Prakash alleged that someone reportedly stole the mobile phone, and had called Korat before leaving the device.

A case has been registered under Sections 66 (c) (identity theft) and 66 (d) (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act, and Section 419 (cheating by personation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).