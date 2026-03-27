Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Bengaluru don’t seem to be doing away from controversies. Even as the stampede row makes the hearts heavy ahead of the defending champions season opener on March 28 (tomorrow), a sitting MLA of the ruling party, Congress, has started a storm with demand for VIP quota tickets for Indian Premier League games at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

“We Are VIPs”: Congress MLA Demands

Hungund Congress MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar raised the issue of high ticket prices during a legislative assembly session on March 26, 2026. Kashappanavar argued that as public representatives, MLAs should not be expected to stand in long queues or sit in general galleries with the public.

“They (KSCA) are taking all facilities from the government—security, land, everything—but they are not respecting MLAs,” Kashappanavar told the media.

“We are VIPs, We Cannot Stand in Queues: KSCA Should Give 5 Tickets to Each MLA and Minister of Karnataka,” says Congress MLA Vijayananda Kashappanavar



Bengaluru



Congress MLA Vijayananda Kashappanavar has strongly criticized the Karnataka State Cricket Association (#KSCA) for… pic.twitter.com/hkG3UEhPb0 — Yasir Mushtaq (@path2shah) March 26, 2026

He formally requested that the Speaker mandate a minimum of five VIP tickets for every legislator, along with a dedicated lounge. He further alleged that while MLAs are being sidelined, tickets meant for them are being sold on the black market for as much as ₹35,000, despite a face value of ₹5,000.

DK Shivakumar and the “Samrat Ashok” Jibe

The demand found unexpected support from both sides of the aisle. Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka slammed the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), noting that the government provides the stadium’s 16-acre land for a nominal ₹1,600 per month.

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar (a KSCA member himself) backed the legislators’ right to tickets, though he added a touch of wit to the debate.

Referring to R. Ashoka, he joked, “I will surely tell them (KSCA) that this is a request from ‘Samrat Ashok’.” Shivakumar has since promised to speak with KSCA President Venkatesh Prasad to “sort this out” and ensure lawmakers get their due respect.

#WATCH | Bengaluru | On Karnataka Congress MLAs demanding VIP tickets for IPL matches, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar says, "The MLAs have the right because they are part of the government. I will speak to the chairman to see that our MLAs are accommodated. Let Tejasvi Surya… pic.twitter.com/Odj8ia3sJR — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2026

Tejasvi Surya Lashes Out at “VIP Culture”

The move has drawn a sharp rebuke from Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Surya lashed out at the demands, calling it a blatant display of “VIP culture” that ignores the plight of common fans who were locked out of the booking system within seconds of the sale going live on March 24.

“At a time when real issues of the state need attention, raising such a matter in the Assembly is questionable. If the Speaker proceeds with this, it will lower the dignity of the Vidhana Soudha,” he said.

Had the Karnataka MLAs spent time in the Vidhana Soudha discussing safety and security preparedness for IPL fans, it would have upheld the dignity of the House.



Instead, we saw MLAs pleading and even threatening for free tickets for themselves and their families.



This is not… — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) March 27, 2026

The RCB Tickets Fiasco: What are the prices?