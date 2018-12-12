Tejashwi Yadav’s dig at Nitish Kumar after BJP’s loss in 3 states: ‘What’s your take Chachaji?’

By: | Published: December 12, 2018 5:43 PM

After BJP's poor poll show, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav Wednesday asked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar if he was willing to go back on his assertion that there would be no challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2019 general elections.

Tejashwi Yadav, Nitish Kumar, NDA, bjp, RJD grand alliance in bihar, Narendra Modi, 2019 general electionsTejashwi’s remark came in the backdrop of assembly poll results in three states — Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh — where the BJP lost to the Congress, an ally in the RJD-led grand alliance in Bihar. (IE)

After BJP’s poor poll show, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav Wednesday asked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar if he was willing to go back on his assertion that there would be no challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2019 general elections. Tejashwi’s remark came in the backdrop of assembly poll results in three states — Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh — where the BJP lost to the Congress, an ally in the RJD-led grand alliance in Bihar. “Just after switching sides to the NDA, Nitish Kumar had said that nobody has the potential to challenge Modi.

“With all humility, I want to ask Nitish Kumar as what is your take on this (the statement) now. Are you contemplating to take a u-turn again after talking to your conscience? Aren’t you Chacha ji?,” Tejashwi, who is the opposition leader in Bihar, tweeted.

Also read| SC asks ex-judge heading panel on Gujarat encounter cases if he shared report with other members

Nitish Kumar had dumped the RJD and the Congress, to rejoin the BJP-led NDA in 2017. After snapping ties, Kumar had said, “Now nobody has the potential to pose challenge to PM Modi.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Tejashwi Yadav’s dig at Nitish Kumar after BJP’s loss in 3 states: ‘What’s your take Chachaji?’
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition