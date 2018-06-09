Tejashwi Yadav welcomes Upendra Kushwaha to have talks with RJD, says RSLP chief has no place in NDA

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav has made clear that RLSP chief and Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha is welcome to join the RJD-led grand alliance in Bihar if he chooses to switch sides.

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav has made clear that RLSP chief and Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha is welcome to join the RJD-led grand alliance in Bihar if he chooses to switch sides. This comes after Kuahwaha skipped a get-together of senior NDA leaders in Bihar on June 7. Tejashwi said that Kushwaha had no place in the NDA and the RJD is ready to talk to the Union Minister, if he doesn’t have any problem. “Upendra Kushwaha has no place in NDA. If he wants to talk to us, then we have no problem,” Yadav was quoted by ANI.

Asked whether the RJD would accept Kushwaha’s RLSP into the Grand Alliance of which RJD is the largest partner, Yadav said, “It is for him to take a decision. If he wishes to come with us, we will think over the matter.” Yadav, the RJD heir apparent, said that Kushwaha has no place in the NDA, of which his party is a constituent; and said he has been ploughing a lonely furrow on a number of issues. Yadav added that RJD had supported Kushwaha a few months ago when he organised a state-wide human chain on the issue of educational reforms which his alliance partners sneered at. Yadav’s comments came a few hours after former Chief Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha president Jitan Ram Manjhi urged Kushwaha to quit the NDA and join the grand alliance.

Kushwaha was absent at a get-together of the NDA in Patna last night and his party demanded that the next Lok Sabha and assembly polls be fought under his leadership. The Union Minister of State for HRD, however, sought to downplay his absence, saying it was because of some “personal reasons” and asserted that the coalition was intact. At present, Kushwaha is engaged in a campaign demanding representation of all sections of the society in higher judiciary, Yadav said. This cause is also supported by the RJD but, it appears, none of his coalition partners does, said Yadav who is the leader of the opposition in the state assembly.