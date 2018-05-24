Tejashwi Yadav trolls PM Narendra Modi for accepting Virat Kohli’s fitness challenge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi doing Yoga. (Source: PTI)

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi accepted Virat Kohli’s fitness challenge, RJD leader Tejaswhi Yadav took to Twitter and handed him a different challenge altogether. Yadav, who is also the leader of opposition in Bihar, asked PM Modi to accept his challenge of providing jobs to young and relief to farmers. He asked the Prime Minister to ensure that there is no violence against Dalits and minorities.

“While we have nothing against accepting fitness challenge from @imVkohli. I urge you to accept the challenge to provide jobs to young, relief to farmers, promise of no violence against dalits & minorities. Would you accept my challenge @narendramodi Sir?” Yadav’s tweet read.

PM Modi was asked to take up the fitness challenge by team India and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday evening. The 29-year-old batsman posted a video doing 20 spider planks and apart from PM Modi, also nominated his wife Anushka Sharma and Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni for it.

On Thursday morning, PM Modi accepted the challenge and tweeted: “Challenge accepted,” promising to share his own fitness video soon. The Prime Minister has always promoted sports and fitness in India. He also came up with the idea to celebrate International Yoga Day on June 21 every year.

The fitness challenge was started by Information and Broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Tuesday. An Olympic medalist, Rathore tweeted a video doing push-ups in his office and urged people to shoot a video of their “fitness mantra” and share it. He tagged Virat Kohli, badminton champion Saina Nehwal and actor Hrithik Roshan for the challenge #HumFitTohIndiaHit.

Hrithik replied to Rathore with a video of riding a bicycle and said that this was how he travelled to work every day. “This initiative makes me so proud! Bravo. #HumFitTohIndiaFit #FitnessChallenge this is how I commute to my office every day. Sitting static in a car is such a waste. Walk, cycle, jog, feel the earth, feel India get FIT!” tweeted Hrithik.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also shared a video of himself exercising in his office. He challenged actor Salman Khan, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and TV actress Saumya Tandon.

Tejashwi’s tweet came a day after the gathering of top opposition leaders spanning across states at the swearing-in ceremony of HD Kumaraswamy as the Chief Minister of karnataka. Yadav’s presence in Bengaluru coincided with his father and jailed RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav being admitted to the Asian heart Institute in Mumbai for breathing issues. Bihar JD(U) spokesman Dr Ajay Alok, in a tweet, slammed Tejashwi Yadav for being busy in politics instead of taking care of his ill father. He added that this is why daughters are compared to goddess Lakshmi.

“A team of five doctors — a general surgeon, physician, nephrologist, diabetologist and cardiologist — has been put together to examine and treat him as required,” the hospital said in a statement.