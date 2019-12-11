Tejashwi Yadav terms ‘differences’ within JD(U) over Citizenship Amendment Bill an eyewash

Tejashwi Yadav (ANI)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday termed as “drama” some leaders of the Janata Dal (United) raising questions against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill after it was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The Bill has been taken up in Rajya Sabha for discussions.

The JD(U), which is in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party in Bihar, had supported the bill in the Lok Sabha where it was taken up for consideration and passing on Monday, some of its leaders including party vice president Prashant Kishor and Pavan K Varma had expressed displeasure over JDU’s decision to support the bill and sought a rethink on the party’s stand.

“Disappointed to see JD(U) supporting CAB that discriminates right of citizenship on the basis of religion. It’s incongruous with the party’s constitution that carries the word secular thrice on the very first page and the leadership that is supposedly guided by Gandhian ideals,” JD(U) vice president Prashant Kishor had tweeted.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Tejashwi said, “Some leaders of JD(U) are questioning the Citizenship Amendment Bill a day after it was passed in the Lok Sabha. It’s all drama. In JD(U), nobody has the courage to go against Nitish Kumar, who has compromised by deciding to support the Bill just to stay in power.”

The bill was passed in Lok Sabha with 311 supporting it and 80 voting against it. Apart from Kishor, other senior party leaders also urged Nitish Kumar, who is also the party president, to reconsider the decision.

Speaking to reporters, Pavan Verma had said, “I request Nitish Kumar to reconsider support to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Rajya Sabha”. Observing that the bill is unconstitutional and against the unity of the country and against JDU’s principles, he further said, “Gandhiji would have disapproved of it strongly”.

Apart from JD(U), Shiv Sena, which was part of the ruling NDA till recently, said that it had supported the bill with some suggestions. Speaking to reporters, party chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said, “Anyone who disagrees is a ‘deshdrohi’ (traitor) is their illusion. We have suggested changes in Citizenship Amendment Bill. We want that in Rajya Sabha. It is an illusion that only BJP cares for the country.”