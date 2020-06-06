Furious Tejashwi Yadav’s ‘Rahul Gandhi’ act may do more harm than good

Tejashwi Yadav’s tearing act of a circular on migrants may do more harm than good. (File pic)

Bihar Election 2020, Tejashwi vs Nitish: Assembly elections in Bihar are only a few months away and the opposition is exploring opportunities to step up attack on the ruling dispensation led by Nitish Kumar. A recent circular issued by a top police official alerting about a possible law and order situation due to the massive influx of migrant workers gave ammunition to RJD to fire salvos. On Friday, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav lashed out at the state government and tore a circular issued by ADG (law and order) Amit Kumar asking all SPs and DMs to remain alert for the possibility of a rise in crime following a large influx of migrants due to the lockdown. The circular in the question was issued on May 29. However, Amit Kumar withdrew it through another letter on June 4 after criticism and said the previous communication was issued by mistake.

Tejashwi, who sensed an opportunity to corner CM Nitish in this, tore the circular, which had an uncanny similarity to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s ordinance moment in 2013. People know how that incident went as the BJP launched a no-holds-barred attack on him, causing severe damage to his image and the party.

Immediately after Tejashwi tore the circular, the ruling NDA in no time drew a comparison between the RJD leader and Rahul. Now it seems that Tejashwi’s act may have backfired.

“June 5 was Sampoorna Kranti Diwas and Tejashwi Yadav tore the letter on the same day 5, a day after it was rectified. First of all, Tejashwi Yadav was making a political agenda. Second, the act is similar to Rahul’s who tore an ordinance on tainted netas (in 2013). After that incident, several names were given to Rahul. Tejashwi Yadav is following his footsteps. Shall we give him new names?” JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar told The Financial Express Online.

“He (Tejashwi Yadav) is non-serious,” Neerak Kumar, also a member of Nitish Kumar’s Cabinet, added.

Notably, Tejashwi has suddenly become active in politics in the last few weeks and started attacking the Nitish Kumar government. Tejashwi knows that he needs an image build-up before the Assembly elections in Bihar and probably he is looking for weaker points of Nitish Kumar to climb the ladder of political success. However, his alliance partners have expressed reservation over his leadership quality and advised him “to be more consistent in outrage”.

The grand alliance constituents feel that Tejashwi won’t be able to give a tough fight to Nitish in the current scenario as he lacks political maturity and has a non-serious attitude that is hurting the alliance’s prospects. They have been pressing for replacing him.

Notably, Rashtriya Janata Dal’s national vice-president and former MP Shivanand Tiwary had last year questioned the leadership of Tejashwi after being sidelined in the party and advocated the need for bringing JD(U) in the grand alliance. Shivanand Tiwary was in the JD(U) before he joined RJD. He had also taken potshots at Tejashwi after the Lok Sabha poll drubbing, saying the Yadav scion needed to “interact with people more and understand peoples’ issues by going to the grassroots”.

The grand alliance in Bihar comprised five political parties — RJD, HAM, Congress, RLSP and VIP. The opposition leaders barring the RJD believe that Tejashwi will not pose a threat to the ruling JD(U)-BJP-LJP alliance led by Nitish Kumar.

Tejashwi is currently the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly and the RJD has not hinted to change its position on Lalu’s son whom it has already declared the opposition’s CM face.

Bihar will go to polls in October-November this year. This will be the first Assembly election when Lalu Yadav may be missing from action as he is currently behind the bars in connection with the fodder scam. While Nitish will seek a fourth consecutive win, it will be a do or die battle for the RJD. The grand alliance under Tejashwi’s leadership won just one of the 40 parliamentary seats in 2019 general election