Tejashwi Yadav slams NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant; says his Bihar remark exposes mindset of babus in Modi government

Bihar opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday slammed NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant’s statement blaming the state for India’s backwardness, saying the remark has exposed the mindset of “babus” in the Modi-led government.

“Bihar and Bihari’s pay equal taxes, contribute equally or more in governance and nation building. Bihar gave 33 MPs to NDA, seven Union Ministers from Bihar, both State and Centre governments are of same party and alliance. But still these Babus say Bihar is backward…” the former Deputy Chief Minister tweeted.

Tejashwi Yadav, who is the younger son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, said that if Bihar was backward especially on social indicators as claimed by then NITI Aayog, then Prime Minister Narendra Modi should grant a special category status to the state for its development.

“Modi has failed to grant special category status or special packages promised by him. Four years have passed, but nothing has happened so far, except ‘jumlas’ (hollow words),” he said.

While delivering the first Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Memorial Lecture in Jamia Millia Islamia University, Kant said on Monday: “Eastern part of India particularly states like Bihar, UP, Chattisgarh, MP, and Rajasthan are keeping India backward especially on social indicators. While we have improved on ease of doing business, we have remained backward on human development index.”

Tejaswi Yadav said the people of Bihar had been betrayed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government.

Kant further said that India was still 131 out of 188 countries in the Human Development Index (HDI).