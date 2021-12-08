Tejashwi Yadav set to get engaged in Delhi tomorrow, veil of mystery around bride-to-be

Yadav’s engagement is in Delhi on Thursday but the identity of the bride-to-be remains a mystery since all members of the RJD chief's extended family are camping in the national capital.

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s younger son Tejashwi Yadav is all set to get married. 32-year-old Tejashwi is the heir apparent of party chief and arguably the most eligible bachelor in the state’s political circles.

“We are exhilarated. Tejashwi is the only one left (among the nine children of Lalu-Rabri) to get married,” said Bhai Virendra, the party’s MLA and chief spokesperson in the state.

The Maner MLA expressed his delight by distributing ‘laddoos’ for which the town and the eponymous assembly segment have been famous.

However, the family remains tight-lipped on the bride-to-be. News agency PTI quotes sources close to the family saying that the engagement ceremony will be a low-key affair at the instance of Yadav who is wary of a large gathering at a time a fresh spurt in COVID-19 cases is being feared.

There is speculations that the wedding may take place soon since December 14 heralds ‘kharmaas’, a month-long period during which all auspicious functions are kept in abeyance.