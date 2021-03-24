Tejashwi Yadav says unarmed MLAs attacked; terms Nitish Kumar an undemocratic Chief Minister

Tejashwi Yadav said that an RJD MLA was beaten up so much by the goons of the Gunda government inside the temple of democracy that he had to be carried on a stretcher in an ambulance.

Bihar’s Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav has hit out at the Nitish Kumar government after opposition MLAs were thrashed and some of them seriously injured following high drama in the state assembly over Bihar Special Armed Police Bill, 2021 introduced by the state government.

The Opposition led by RJD protested against the bill, saying that the act would give absolute powers to the police. “Draconian act which will give absolute powers to Police, so that it can act as a veritable arm of Nitish’s dictatorial politics, has been passed in police protection by throwing out battered MLAs using Police itself,” said Yadav in a tweet sharing a video showing police blocking opposition MLAs inside the house.

After the ruckus inside the assembly, police and para forces were used to evict the opposition members. Yadav shared a picture of an injured MLA while attacking the government. “The cruel chief of demonic government Nitish Kumar beat up our unarmed legislators inside the assembly. My revolutionary fellow MLA Satish Das, who belongs to a poor family, became a victim of the hooliganism of Nitish Kumar. He suffered a head injury. The picture is proof,” he tweeted.

In another tweet, Yadav attacked CM Nitish Kumar. “A ‘C’ grade, shameless and undemocratic Chief Minister doing unethical politics like Nitish Kumar will not be there in the whole country. See how the head of the Gunda government is demonstrating his government’s hooliganism by dragging the opposition honorable MLA elected by 3 lakh people,” he said sharing a video of police dragging opposition MLA.

“An RJD MLA was beaten up so much by the goons of the Gunda government inside the temple of democracy that he had to be carried on a stretcher in an ambulance. He was saying that cruel Nitish ji will get him murdered. Anyway, CM has old experience of killing,” said Tejashwi Yadav.

Chaotic scenes were witnessed inside the Bihar assembly when police were called inside to assist the marshals in evicting opposition members who tried to physically prevent the Speaker from taking his Chair. The bone of contention was Bihar Special Armed Police Bill, 2021 aimed at giving more teeth to the police. The Bill was passed amid a walkout by opposition MLAs who squatted outside the building and raised slogans.

Disturbing images of some legislators being pulled by their hair and kicked and male police personnel dragging a female MLA have also gone viral on social media.