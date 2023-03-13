scorecardresearch
Tejashwi Yadav rubbishes ED’s claim of detecting Rs 600 cr as proceeds of crime, says sisters’ jewellery shown as recovery

“Be it Union Home Minister Amit Shah or anybody else, the director who repeats the same script for these agencies must now be changed”, the RJD leader said mockingly.

Written by PTI
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav (File/PTI)

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Monday alleged that the Enforcement Directorate had finished its raid at his Delhi house last week “in half an hour” but its officials stayed on at his hours awaiting “clearance from above”.

Talking to reporters outside the state assembly, Yadav also rubbished the ED’s claim of detecting proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 600 crore and alleged that “used jewellery” of his married sisters and their in-laws was photographed and shown as “recovery”.

“Be it Union Home Minister Amit Shah or anybody else, the director who repeats the same script for these agencies must now be changed”, the RJD leader said mockingly.

“We are not, like the BJP-RSS, students of entire political science. We are practitioners of real politics and have the conviction and public support to take them on. But they are scared and are trying to run away from the political battle”, added Yadav.

First published on: 13-03-2023 at 18:55 IST

