Tejashwi Yadav returns from month-long sabbatical, says was undergoing treatment for knee injury

Tejashwi Yadav said that people of Bihar see RJD as an alternative to the BJP-JD(U) government that has failed on all fronts.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is back from a month-long sabbatical. Yadav who is Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly on Saturday morning tweeted that he was undergoing treatment for ligament and ACL injury.

In a series of tweets, Tejashwi said that he was in regular touch with the party leaders. Tejashwi, who is younger son of jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, said that he had asked the MPs to raise the Encephalitis issue in the Parliament and it was because of his effort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to respond.

“Friends! For last few weeks I was busy undergoing treatment for my long delayed ligament & ACL injury. However, I’m amused to see political opponents as well as a section of media cooking up spicy stories,” he said.

“Constantly following up the untimely loss of hundreds of poor kids due to AES. In this tragic moment asked party workers, leaders to visit affected families without getting into Photo-OP and MPs to raise it in Parliament & that’s why PM responded,” the RJD leader added.

He said that people of Bihar see RJD as an alternative to the BJP-JD(U) government that has failed on all fronts. In the last one month, Tejashwi said that he studied the topic to understand the root cause of the problem.

Constantly following up the untimely loss of hundreds of poor kids due to AES. In this tragic moment asked party workers,leaders to visit affected families without getting into Photo-OP and MPs to raise it in Parliament & that’s why PM responded. My Dear Bihar!I am very much here — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) June 29, 2019



“We are accountable to people who look for a socialist-secular and social justice alternative in us and wish to assure that we are very much here and the fight is on…Recent developments helped me study, scrutinize, analyse and appraise the things in a different way,” he said.

Tejashwi also said that the RJD may have lost the general elections, but his party will raise every issue of the poor. He said that the fight the RJD’s fight for poor will continue.

“Since its birth RJD has been at the centre of poor peoples’ struggle and that position is not lost only because of an electoral defeat. Wish to assure people of Bihar as well as our spirited cadre, we are going to fight with renewed commitment on everyday life issues of poor,” he said.

Tejashwi, the arch-critic of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, was missing from active politics for the past one month. Also, he was seen nowhere on Friday as the Monsoon Session of the Legislative Assembly begun. This was Tejashwi’s first comment in last one month on AES deaths in the state. He made his last public appearance in Patna after a meeting of the grand alliance parties immediately after the declaration of the Lok Sabha elections results.

Last week, RJD’s vice-president Raghuvansh Prasad Singh had said that Tejashwi Yadav may have gone to England to watch the cricket World Cup.