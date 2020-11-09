Tejashwi Yadav Raghopur Election Results 2020: Will Tejashwi win or Satish Yadav emerge as giant killer?

Grand Alliance's Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav

Tejashwi Yadav Election Result 2020, Raghopur Tejashwi Yadav Election Result 2020: Former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav is contesting from Raghopur assembly constituency in Vaishali district of Bihar. He is squaring off with Satish Kumar Yadav of BJP and Rakesh Raushan of the LJP. Tejashwi is the incumbent legislator and seeking re-election from here for the second time. While the LJP has fielded its candidate here, the contest is likely to be between Tejashwi Yadav and Satish Kumar Yadav of BJP.

In 2015, Tejashwi Yadav had defeated BJP’s Satish Yadav by over 22,700 votes. He had got 91236 votes with 49.15 per cent vote share while Satish Yadav had secured 68,503 votes with just 36.9 per cent vote share. In that election, Tejashwi Yadav was the candidate of the grand alliance formed between JDU and RJD. Satish Kumar Yadav has, however, represented Raghopur assembly seat from 2010 to 2015. That time he contested here on the JDU ticket and defeated Rabri Devi of the RJD. But he lost the constituency to Tajashwi in 2015.

Tejashwi Yadav is the chief ministerial candidate of the Mahagathbandhan of RJD, Congress, CPI, CPI-M, and CPI-ML. As per India Today-Axis Polls, Tejashwi Yadav has gone ahead of Nitish Kumar in terms of popularity. He is favoured by 44 per cent people for the chief ministerial post while Nitish Kumar is far behind with just 35 per cent votes. Exit polls have also predicted an edge for the Mahagathbandhan.

The Raghopur assembly seat went to polls in the second phase held on November 3. The counting of votes will take place on Tuesday (November 10).