Tejashwi Yadav protest LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi to join agitation at Jantar Mantar against Muzaffarpur rapes

Tejashwi Yadav protest LIVE: Former Bihar deputy chief minister and leader of opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav will hold a dharna and candlelight march in Delhi's Jantar Mantar to showcase his anger against alleged rapes in Muzaffar shelter homes on Saturday.

By: | Updated:Aug 04, 2018 4:06 pm
TEJASHWI YADAV, tejashwi yadav jantar mantar protest, jantar mantar tejashwi yadav, muzaffarpur rape, muzaffarpur shelter rape, nitish kumar, arvind kejriwal, rahul gandhi Yadav’s protest comes as his bid to target JD(U) president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Tejashwi Yadav protest LIVE: Former Bihar deputy chief minister and leader of opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav will hold a dharna and candlelight march in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar to showcase his anger against alleged rapes in Muzaffarpur shelter homes on Saturday. Yadav’s protest comes as his bid to target JD(U) president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal and Congress president Rahul Gandhi are also likely to join the event. However, the ruling JD(U) has asked Congress and AAP to keep away from the RJD’s agitation, saying they were known for “value-based politics” while the Lalu Prasad-led party was known for “jungle raaj and crimes”.

