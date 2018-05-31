Tejashwi Yadav on RJD win in Jokihat assembly bypoll: This is a win of ‘Laluwaad’

Tejwashi Yadav said people rewarded Nitish Kumar for his u-turn. (Source: ANI)

Minutes after it was confirmed that Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) Shahnawaz Alam had beaten JD(U)’s Murshid Alam from Jokihat assembly seat in Bihar, the leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, called it a win of ‘Laluwaad’. While addressing media, Tejahswi thanked the voters and added that Bharatiya Janata Party and Nitish Kumar are nowhere close to understanding Lalu Yadav. “I thank the voters for our victory in Jokihat. It is their win. This is a win for ‘Laluwaad’. BJP & Nitish are nowhere close to understanding Lalu Yadav,” the RJD leader said.

He slammed Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar for breaking the grand alliance and joining hands with BJP and said that people of Bihar have taken revenge on him. “The number of votes JDU got, is less than our victory margin. People of Bihar are continuing to avenge the U-turn taken by Nitish Kumar,” he said.

Tejashwi Yadav also hit out at JD(U) candidate Murshid Alam and accused Nitish of giving the ticket to a candidate who is accused of rape and murder. He added that Bihar CM did is best to ensure that Alam wins the bypoll, even by wrong means.

The deputy Chief Electoral Officer of the state confirmed that Shahnawaz Alam has won the Jokihat assembly seat in Bihar by over 41,000 votes.

This is RJD’s third success under the leadership of Tejaswi Yadav who took charge of the party after his father, former Chief Minister Lalu Yadav, was jailed for corruption. The 28-year-old had earlier guided his party to wins in Jehanabad and Araria.

The seat fell vacant after Sarfaraz Alam, who was JDU’s lawmaker in Jokihat, quit his party after Nitish Kumar swapped allies and resurrected his alliance with the BJP. He contested the recent election from the Araria Lok Sabha seat in March and won.

The RJD had fielded Sarfaraz Alam’s younger brother, Shahnawaz Alam.

Meanwhile, JD(U) leader KC Tyagi said that recent hike in fuel prices also affected bypoll results. “There is outrage across the country due to increase in price of petrol & diesel. Constant rise in the price of fuel is also a reason for such poll results.Therefore, hike should be immediately rolled back,” he said.