Tejashwi Yadav meets ailing father Lalu at Ranchi hospital, demands specialised treatment

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tejashwi Yadav has demanded specialised treatment for his father who is keeping unwell for the last almost one year. Tejashwi met Lalu on Saturday at Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) in Ranchi where the former Bihar CM is undergoing treatment.

Stating that his father needs better treatment, Tejashwi said, “Lalu ji is not well. 60% of his kidneys are not working. The entire family and his well-wishers are concerned about his health.”

Tejashwi clarified that he was not saying that he should be shifted to a particular hospital. “If he gets better treatment at RIMS, it is good. He needs specialised treatment and his diseases should be cured,” he added.

Tejashwi is seen as Lalu’s political heir. During his visit to the hospital, he said that his father discussed several issues including the present condition of the country as well as the state. “Lalu ji is concerned about the current situation of the country,” the former deputy CM said.

Lalu Prasad Yadav had served as the Chief Minister of Bihar twice between 1990 and 1997. He is currently admitted to RIMS in Ranchi hospital and is serving a jail term after being convicted in the multi-crore fodder scam cases.

According to Dr PK Jha who is treating Lalu at the RIMS, the RJD leader has suffered serious kidney damage. His kidney is working only 37% and up to 63% has been damaged. His condition is unstable for last one week, he said.

Dr Jha said that there is an infection in Lalu’s blood and he is being administered antibiotic medicine which has also reduced the kidney functioning. He had developed a small boil which later turned big.

“It has been operated on. Infection was also detected during treatment of the boil. The kidney functioning has been reduced upto 37% from 50%,” he said.