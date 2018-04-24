Tejashwi Yadav counters Amitabh Kant’s ‘BIMARU’ remark, says ‘Biharis pay equal tax’

Leader of opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav (Source: PTI)

Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav today slammed NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant for blaming eastern states for India’s backwardness. In a series of tweets, Tejashwi said that the remarks made by Amitabh Kant expose the mindset of babus (bureaucrats). He said that Bihar and Biharis pay equal tax and contribute equally or more towards nation building.

He also fired a salvo at the ruling BJP and JD(U) citing Amitabh Kant’s remarks. Referring to the statements earlier in the day, Tejashwi questioned the dispensation’s governance model. He said that 33 NDA MPs and seven Union ministers are from Bihar but the state is still called ‘backward’. “Both state and central government are of the same party and alliance. But still these babus say Bihar is backward. BJP ruling state for 10 years,” he said.

Tejashwi, who had served as the Deputy CM in the Grand Alliance government, question what these 33 MPs and several Union Ministers are doing when the state is being held responsible for the lag in country’s overall growth. He said that bureaucrats have knowledge about Bihar.

Seeking to shift the blame on BJP and JD(U), he tweeted: “Nitish Kumar and BJP are 18 years old ally and ruling Bihar for last 13 years.”

“So he (Amitabh Kant) means so called Bihar Model of Nitish Kumar is hoax and forged. Between in MP, Chhattisgarh & Bihar, BJP/NDA ruling for last 3 terms almost 15 years. Rajasthan and UP also governed by the BJP. Country run by BJP (sic),” he said in another tweet.

Earlier in the day, Amitabh Kant while delivering the Khan Abdul Gaffar Memorial Lecture at Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi said that eastern part of India particularly states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are keeping the country backward. “While we have improved on ease of doing business, we have remained backward on human development index,” he had said.