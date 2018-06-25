Tejashwi Yadav CM face even if Nitish Kumar joins our camp: Jitan Ram Manjhi

“If Nitish Kumar gives up CM seat and joins ‘mahagathbandhan’, then I think Tejashvi Prasad ji will be our CM face for 2020 Bihar elections,” Jitan Ram Manjhi was quoted as saying by ANI.

Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi has said that Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tejashwi Yadav will be the chief ministerial face of the Grand Alliance even if Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal-United dumps BJP and joins the opposition ranks. “If Nitish Kumar gives up CM seat and joins ‘mahagathbandhan’, then I think Tejashvi Prasad ji will be our CM face for 2020 Bihar elections,” Jitan Ram Manjhi was quoted as saying by ANI.

Manjhi’s remarks gain significance as he is a former chief minister and the chief of HAM, an alliance partner of the RJD. In the last Assembly elections, JDU and RJD fought in alliance with Nitish Kumar as its chief ministerial face, while Tejashwi was appointed his deputy after the elections.

On the other hand, Rashtriya Janata Dal, the single largest party in Bihar, has already announced that Yadav will be its CM face in the state that will go to polls in 2020, a year after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In November last year, a resolution passed by the RJD said that the party will fight the next Bihar Assembly election under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav, 28, who would also head the government in the event of the RJD winning the poll. The next election to the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly is scheduled for 2020.

Currently, Tejaswi Yadav is serving as the leader of Opposition in the Assembly. The leader resigned as the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar after the ‘Grand Alliance’ government of the RJD, JD(U) and the Congress collapsed in July this year after CM Nitish Kumar joined hands with the BJP.

Tejashwi was announced as the chief ministerial face in the presence of Lalu Prasad Yadav who had lambasted the Narendra Modi government for its failure to keep the promise of “achhe din” and called Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar a “finished chap”. The RJD chief had claimed that NDA governments, both at the Centre and in the state, would lose power.