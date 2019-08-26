Tejashwi Yadav charges Nitish govt of ‘illegal levy’ over MP sticker on car used by IPS officer

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has alleged that Lipi Singh used JD(U) MLC Ranveer Nandan’s car for official work in Delhi.

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday attacked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) after Rajya Sabha MP Ram Chandra Prasad Singh’s daughter Lipi Singh, who is also an IPS officer, was spotted using an MLC’s car with an MP sticker pasted on it for official work.

Lipi Singh is Additional Superintendent of Police in-charge of Barh sub-division of Patna district. She had gone to the Saket court in Delhi on Saturday to seek transit remand of Mokama MLA Anant Singh (independent) in an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act case. The vehicle used by her to reach the court allegedly belonged to JD(U) MLC Ranveer Nandan. As per visuals aired by several television channels, the car carried a sticker used by a Member of Parliament.

Addressing the media in Patna, Tejashwi alleged that people pay “illegal levy” to Chandra Prasad to become MLCs, adding that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar likes people who collect money for his party. He said that the JD(U) MLC who provided his vehicle to Lipi Singh has become an MLC by paying the “RCP tax”. The incident, he said, shows that RCP Singh is distributing the MLC post by accepting money.

“No one knows how many properties and vehicles owned by one person are actually being used by another,” the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly said. “This has proven the allegations of RCP tax being collected. Nothing moves without paying RCP tax,” he added.

Watch Video:



Tejashwi also asked whether central agencies such as the CBI, the ED and the Income Tax are only for Lalu Prasad and his family. “They must also take action on other people in corruption cases,” he said.

Ram Chandra Prasad Singh is a former IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre. He is the national general secretary of the JD(U) and the party’s leader in the Rajya Sabha. After Nitish Kumar, he is considered the second most powerful leader in the party.

The JD(U) was quick to respond to Tejashwi’s allegations. Party spokesman Rajiv Ranjan termed the RJD leader’s allegations as baseless and absurd.

“There is a rule of law in Bihar now and we don’t need anyone’s certificate,” Ranjan said as he reminded the RJD that businessmen had left Bihar during the 15 years of Lalu’s rule because they had to pay a levy to the ruling party at that time.

Meanwhile, Anant Singh, who surrendered before Saket Court Metropolitan Magistrate Harun Pratap on Friday in connection with a case lodged under UAPA, was brought to Patna on Sunday morning. Singh had been on the run since an AK-47 rifle and grenade was recovered from his ancestral home in Mokama on August 16.