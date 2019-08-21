Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav returns to Patna after 42-day hiatus as murmurs over RJD leadership grow

Insiders say Lalu Prasad is reluctant to hand over RJD chief’s post to younger son Tejashwi. (File Photo/PTI)

Bihar politics latest news: That all is not well within the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is an open secret, but party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s reluctance to pass on the leadership baton to his younger son appears to have made things tougher for the party. Tejashwi, who many see as Lalu’s heir apparent as far as the RJD is concerned, was missing in action ever since the RJD suffered a humiliating loss in the Lok Sabha elections. The party failed to win even a single seat, registering its worst performance since its formation almost 26 years ago.

Late at night on Tuesday, Tejashwi returned to Patna by flight. He, however, refused to comment on the current political scenario of the state. Hours later, he chose to tweet targeting Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat over his recent remark on reservation.

???? ????? ?? ?? ???? ?? ??? ???? ?? ??? ???? ????? ?? ????? ?? ???? “??????? ????” ?? “?????????? ????,?????? ?????” ?? ????? ?? ??? ???? ?? ??? ???’???????????? ?????’ ?? ?????? ??? ?? ???? ?????? ??? ???? ?? ????? ??? ???? ??? ??? ???? ???????,???? ?? ?????? ????? ?? ???? ???? — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) August 20, 2019

Lalu refuses to handover party’s charge to Tejashwi

Political pundits believe Tejashwi’s absence from active participation in party’s day-to-day business was an attempt by him to send a message to father Lalu that he wanted the bigger role of RJD president to be handed over to him. However, Lalu is said to be miffed at him for missing the whole Budget session of Bihar Assembly.

Also Read: Tejashwi Yadav skips crucial RJD meet held at Rabri Devi’s residence

Reports in local media said that Lalu’s close aides even advised him to look for options to replace Tejashwi as Leader of Opposition in state Assembly. Apprehensive over losing the post, Tejashwi was compelled to end his self-imposed exile and return to the state capital.

Party MLAs want Tejashwi as president

Amid the constantly changing political scenario in the state, several RJD MLAs have come out in the open demanding Tejashwi to replace Lalu as party president. Maner MLA Bhai Virendra said that the time has come that Tejashwi should be handed over the responsibility. Every RJD MLA want that Tejashwi should now be given the role, Dainik Bhaskar quoted Bhai Virendra, as saying. Party spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari, MLAs Kumar Sarvajeet and Vijay Prakash also voiced their support for Tejashwi and said that RJD should contest the next electoral battle under his leadership.

Divide over Tejashwi’s name

Tejashwi has already been projected as RJD’s chief ministerial candidate for the Assembly elections scheduled to be held in 2020. However, his reluctance following the Lok Sabha elections drubbing has upset many party workers. He hasn’t attended important party meetings in the past couple of months which forced mother and former CM Rabri Devi to fill in.

Also Read: Knives out in RJD: Party MLA demands Tejashwi Yadav’s resignation from opposition leader post

Moreover, Tejashwi’s lack of interest in the Grand Alliance involving the Congress, Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustan Awam Morcha and others has also cast aspersions over his future goals and plans.

With the RJD probably facing its worst-ever crisis, it remains to be seen whether Tejashwi is able to resurrect a party that once boasted of the biggest mass leader in the form of Lalu Yadav not too long ago.