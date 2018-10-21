Tejashwi Yadav attacks Nitish Kumar, says Bihar CM is welcomed with shoes wherever he goes

“Now, wherever he goes he is welcomed with shoes and he says that we are doing it,” Yadav said taking a jibe at the CM.

RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav Sunday trained guns at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar saying that he has become greedy and can’t take action against the culprits. “Now, wherever he goes he is welcomed with shoes and he says that we are doing it,” Yadav said taking a jibe at the CM.

Yadav’s comments came in wake of a shoe attack on the chief minister. On October 11, a youth protesting against the reservation had hurled a shoe at Kumar when he was speaking at a conference of the youth wing of Janata Dal-United in Patna. Party’s newly appointed vice president Prashant Kishor, who was inducted into the party in September, was accompanying Kumar at the Bapu Sabhagar when the incident happened.

The person, identified as one Chandan Kumar, said he is “suffering as he belonged to the upper caste” and “due to reservations he is unable to get a job.”

Some JD-U members present at the gathering allegedly thrashed Chandan until the police came to his rescue.

The RJD leader has been unsparing of Nitish Kumar in absence of his father Lalu Prasad Yadav who is lodged in jail after conviction in multiple corruption cases. Yadav, who refers to the chief minister as ‘Chacha Nitish’, said the CM was very “troubled” in his alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and may take a political U-turn again.