Tejashwi Yadav asked to vacate government bungalow by Patna High Court

Tejashwi Yadav: Patna High Court asks RJD leader to vacate government bungalow

The Patna High Court on Saturday asked RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) leader Tejashwi Yadav to vacate the government bungalow at 5, Deshratna Marg. The bungalow was allocated to him when he was the Deputy Chief Minister of the state. The move comes after the RJD leader had appealed to court following a notice issued by the state’s Estate department. In a letter dated September 20, 2017, the Estate Officer of State’s Building Construction Department, had directed the former minister to vacate the official premise.

Yadav is the younger son of former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav. He became the Deputy CM in November 2015 when the grand alliance comprising RJD, Congress and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD (U) secured a huge mandate in the state assembly polls. However, Yadav lost the post in July 2017 after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar walked out of the coalition government and formed a new government with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In a similar judgment, the Supreme Court had earlier struck down the amendment to Uttar Pradesh Ministers (Salaries, Allowance and Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 1981 that allows former chief ministers to stay in official bungalows. The top court said that a Chief Minister is at par with a common man after demitting the office.

Following the apex court’s judgement, six former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh including Union Home Minister Rajanth Singh had moved out of the government premises. The UP estate department had issued notices to six former CMs- Narayan Dutt Tiwari, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Kalyan Singh, Mayawati, Rajnath Singh and Akhilesh Yadav to leave the official bungalows allotted to them during their tenure.

The apex court’s verdict came on a PIL (public interest litigation) filed by NGO Lok Prahari, following an amendment passed by the state Assembly which permitted all the former chief ministers to occupy government bungalows throughout the life.