Tejashwi Yadav alleges conspiracy in Bihar bypolls, says Nitish Kumar doing ’emotional atyachar’

Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav has claimed that a conspiracy is being hatched with regards to the October 30 bypolls. Tejashwi also claimed that Nitish Kumar is doing a drama of ’emotional atyachar’ (emotional atrocity) on the public. Tejashwi Yadav said that CM Kumar is making absurd statements due to the possible defeat in the Bihar Assembly by-elections. The LoP said that allegations and counter-allegations are a part of politics but Nitish Kumar’s statement that Lalu Yadav can get him shot shows his desperation. Tejashwi also said that the CM is talking about history rather than talking about issues concerning the people.

“Even after 16 years of rule, if someone just gives you a lecture on history, then understand that he is capable of nothing. He will give you the same excuse even after ruling for the next 50 years. He should rise above prejudice. An energetic youth is asking for an opportunity before you with an authentic vision. Decide the future of Bihar,” said Tejashwi.

16 साल शासन के बाद भी कोई आपको बस इतिहास पर लेक्चर ही दे तो समझ जाइये उसके बस का कुछ नहीं। वो अगले 50 साल राज करने के बाद भी आपको यही बहाने सुनाएगा। पूर्वाग्रह से ऊपर उठें। एक ऊर्जावान युवा आपके समक्ष एक प्रमाणिक विज़न के साथ आपसे एक अवसर माँग रहा है। बिहार की दिशा तय करें। pic.twitter.com/LhO1figiTB — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) October 27, 2021

In another Tweet, Tejashwi Yadav said that Nitish Kumar can even blame mythological characters for his laxity. “Corruption, bureaucracy, unemployment, chaos, plight and indifference to the problems of the people are skyrocketing under the government involving 76 scams. Not one thing to show, but a thousand excuses to count. Not only previous governments, but Nitish ji can also even blame mythological characters for his laxity,” said Tejashwi.

76 घोटालों की सरताज सरकार में भ्रष्टाचार, अफसरशाही,बेरोजगारी,अव्यवस्था,बदहाली और जनता की समस्याओं के प्रति बेपरवाही आसमान पर है। दिखाने को एक काम नहीं है पर गिनाने को हज़ार बहाने है। नीतीश जी का बस चले तो पिछली सरकारों पर क्या, पौराणिक पात्रों पर भी अपनी शिथिलता का दोष मढ़ दें! — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) October 28, 2021

A few days ago, Lalu Yadav had said that he has come to Bihar to do ‘visarjan’ (immersion) of the NDA government. To this, Nitish had said that Lalu can only get him shot and cannot do anything else.

Speaking to the media, Tejashwi Yadav also said that a big conspiracy is being hatched with regards to the by-elections. He alleged that many officials can create disturbances in the elections and make the process slow. “We are keeping an eye on all their officers, ministers and CMs,” said Tejashwi.