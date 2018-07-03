Tej Pratap Yadav’s poster politics: At Rabri Devi’s residence, a note declaring ‘No Entry to Nitish Chacha’

Referring to Nitish as chacha (uncle), the poster reads: ‘No Entry Nitish Chacha.’ (ANI)

Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tej Pratap Yadav has put up a poster at mother and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi’s residence, stating no entry for incumbent CM Nitish Kumar. Referring to Nitish as chacha (uncle), the poster reads: ‘No Entry Nitish Chacha,’ signifying that there is no entry to the Chief Minister of Bihar inside his home and possibly, his party. Earlier, Yadav had said that he would put up a ‘no entry’ notice for ‘chacha’ (uncle) Nitish Kumar outside his Patna residence.

Tej Pratap, who was earlier Health Minister in Nitish’ s cabinet, also said that his Facebook account was hacked by BJP and RSS. “My Facebook account was hacked by BJP-RSS. Because of my increasing popularity, Nitish Chacha and Sushil Modi Chacha got my social media profiles hacked, will file an FIR,” Pratap told ANI.

A bizarre Facebook post by Tej Pratap on Monday, which has now been deleted, spoke of a rift within his family and how his voice was muzzled by his own parents. Tej Pratap later claimed that it was an act of the BJP and RSS to create a rift within his family and weaken the RJD. The Facebook post suggested that he was upset with some leaders of his party, including an MLC, and that his parents — Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi — were turning a deaf ear to his complaints.

According to several media reports, a few weeks ago, Tej Pratap had publicly said that there was no discipline in the party and that no one listens to him. But later, Yadav family had dismissed the reports and agreed to his demand to appoint Rajendra Paswan as the party’s general secretary.

Meanwhile, the Facebook post invited sharp reactions from opposition JD(U), which poked fun at Tej Pratap. In a series of tweets on Tuesday morning, JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar referred to Tej Pratap as ‘bhatija’ (nephew) and asked of his well-being. “Bhatija (nephew)! All good? Are you in pain? This is perhaps because you could neither get benami property nor appointed ‘handling or storage agent’. Neither your mother listening nor your father!!” his tweet reads.

The JD(U) leader also mocked Pratap’s upcoming movie, Rudra. “The trailer of Rudra Avatar is yet to be released but ‘tandav’ has started. This is the teaser of the family’s ‘Rudra Avatar’. The film and trailer are yet to come,” he mocked ins a tweet.

RJD and JD(U) along with Congress party had formed an alliance and won the 2015 Bihar assembly elections. Later, Nitish’s differences with the RJD resulted in the breakdown of the alliance in 2017.