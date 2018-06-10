Tej Pratap Yadav to quit politics? After big hint, RJD leader tells RSS – stop spreading rumours



Former Bihar minister and RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Saturday created a controversy by hinting he may quit politics. The 29-year-old RJD leader, who was a Health Minister in Government of Bihar, tweeted he wished to “hand over” the reins of Hastinapur to “Arjun (former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and his brother Tejashwi Yadav) as a few people are worried he would be known as the “kingmaker”

मेरा सोंचना है कि मैं अर्जुन को हस्तिनापुर की गद्दी पर बैठाऊं और खुद द्वारका चला जाऊँ। अब कुछेक “चुग्लों” को कष्ट है कि कहीं मैं किंग मेकर न कहलाऊं।। ।। राधे राधे।। — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) June 9, 2018

On Sunday, Tej Pratap said that the news relating to the rift in family is false. He further stated that seome senior party leaders are sidelining youth workers. “All this news of family infighting etc is false, there is no such thing, I have nothing against Tejashwi and Lalu ji but yes some other senior leaders in the party are sidelining youth workers. The state President RC Purve is ignoring workers,” Tej Pratap told ANI.

However, Tej Pratap latter attacked the Rashtriya Swayamevek Sangh, asking it not to spread rumours about him. Tej Pratap said he will not allow any rift between him and his younger brother Tejashwi. He also said there are some anti-social people in the party who needed to be identified.

संघीयों.., अफवाह फैलाने की कोशिश मत करो और कान खोलकर सुन लो “तेजस्वी मेरे कलेजे का टुकड़ा है” pic.twitter.com/girzKMY6L2 — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) June 9, 2018

Speaking to CNN-News 18 on Saturday evening, Tej Pratap said he was not happy with the working of the party and admitted a few people were trying to create a rift between him and Tejashwi. “People in the party are trying to create a rift between us. They don’t even pick up my phone now,” he said.

Bhai Birendra, RJD spokesperson said nothing was wrong in the party. Birendra also refused to react on Tej Pratap’s tweet. “I can assure that nothing is wrong. All is well. This is not a political comment,” Birendra told The Indian Express.

Ruling BJP also refused to comment on the tweet citing it to be an internal matter of RJD. “This is something within that party. So we don’t have to comment on it. But it does appear that Tej Pratap is feeling left out within the party, as his younger brother is getting bigger in stature,” Singh told IE.

RJD is facing a crisis since its president and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav was jailed following his conviction in a number of fodder scam cases. The over Rs 900-crore fodder scam cases are related to the illegal withdrawal of money from government treasury by the animal husbandry department in undivided Bihar in the 1990s when Lalu was the chief minister.