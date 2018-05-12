Tej Pratap Yadav marriage to witness Opposition unity: Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav attending, Mamata Banerjee to skip

Bihar minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s son Tej Pratap Yadav is set to marry on Saturday, May 12, 2018. (PTI)

Bihar minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s son Tej Pratap Yadav is set to marry on Saturday, May 12, 2018. The wedding is expected to be attended by several senior leaders from opposition parties. Among those who are confirmed to attend the grand ceremony are Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav, his son and former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, senior NCP leader Praful Patel, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijay Singh, and rebel JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav.

Meanwhile, there has been speculation of Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka attending the event as well. “We have received confirmation that Rahul and Priyanka will be coming to attend the wedding. UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi is also among the dignitaries invited from across the country. We hope to receive many more confirmations of visit by the end of the day,” RJD national general secretary and MLA Bhola Yadav had said on Friday.

Invitations have also been sent to Lalu Yadav’s political rivals – Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi. While there is no word on whether Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will attend the wedding or not, his deputy, Sushil Kumar Modi, will not be able to come to the wedding as he will leave for Poland on Saturday.

However, in the wake of Karnataka assembly elections, some leaders from the Opposition party, especially from the Congress, are likely to give it a miss, reported the Indian Express.

On the attendance of opposition leaders, a senior RJD leader was quoted as saying that the top leaders from some opposition parties are not able to come because of the elections in Karnataka but they still have some very important leaders in attendance. “Although such functions are not meant for extracting political mileage, attendance of powerful leaders will be very symbolic of the opposition unity before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections,” the senior leader said.

Meanwhile, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will reportedly not attend the function. Her Cabinet colleague and state Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim, will represent her, it was learnt.

Tej Pratap will marry senior RJD leader and former minister Chandrika Rai’s daughter Aishwarya Rai. Aishwarya is also the granddaughter of former Bihar CM Daroga Prasad Rai. The wedding ceremony will take place at the Bihar Veterinary College ground in Patna. The venue is just a kilometre away from the Animal Husbandry Department quarters from where Lalu had begun his political journey.

Among the conditions of parole for Lalu is that he will stay at the wedding venue and not to speak to the media.