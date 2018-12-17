Tej Pratap Yadav makes surprise entry at RJD office, seeks separate residence to focus on mission to beat BJP

Tej Pratap Yadav. (ANI)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Sunday announced his return to active politics. Yadav, who is also an RJD MLA, declared that he was back into active politics when he made a sudden appearance at the party’s state headquarters in Patna and held a long discussion with the youth and student wing workers.

Speaking of his return, Tej Pratap said that he is on a mission to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state. He further stated that in order to fulfil his mission, he will need a separate government residence in order to focus on his assignment.

“Does Tejashwi not have a separate residence? Earlier also I didn’t live at 10, Circular Road (the bungalow allotted to his mother as former CM), I used to live elsewhere. I have to focus on my fight. How will I win the fight if I go and sit at home?” he said.

He further said that he has already submitted an application for the same to the Chief Minister but has not received any response. He added that he has even spoken to Maheshwar Hazari, the Minister of Building Construction Department, but still got no response.

When asked about the rift within his family, Tej Pratap said that he has reconciled with his mother during a relative’s wedding. He added that now he has the blessing and guidance of his elders.

Tej Pratap had been maintaining a low profile for the past several months due to alleged differences with his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav and estrangement with his wife Aishwarya Rai. On his visit to the party headquarters in Patna, the former Bihar minister addressed a press conference after holding over two-hour discussions, where he praised Congress President Rahul Gandhi for leading his party victoriously across Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.