Tej Pratap Yadav hints at retirement from politics, says people trying to create rift with brother Tejashwi

RJD leader and former Bihar chief minister Tej Pratap Yadav on Saturday afternoon created a controvesry with a tweet hinting that he may retire from politics. The 29-year-old RJD leader who was a Cabinet Minister for Health in Government of Bihar, in a tweet, refered to ‘Mahabharat’ and said that he wishes to leave the empire for Arjun (Tejashwi Yadav) and go on a leave. Yadav added that, however, a few people are worried that he would be known as the ‘kingmaker’.

The tweet had led to the speculations of a rift between the brothers. However, while speaking to CNN-News 18, Tej Pratap Yadav said that he is not happy with the working of the party and admitted that a few people are trying to create a rift between him and Tejashwi Yadav.

“People in the party is trying to create a rift between us. They don’t even pick up my phone now,” he said.

मेरा सोंचना है कि मैं अर्जुन को हस्तिनापुर की गद्दी पर बैठाऊं और खुद द्वारका चला जाऊँ। अब कुछेक “चुग्लों” को कष्ट है कि कहीं मैं किंग मेकर न कहलाऊं।। ।। राधे राधे।। — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) June 9, 2018



Tej Pratap dismissed the reports and said that Tejashwi is like a piece of my heart and there is nothing wrong between us. There has been no response from any of the RJD leaders or Tejashwi Yadav on Tej Pratap’s statement or tweet.

The party is facing a crisis since its president and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav was jailed following his involvement in fodder scams. The over Rs 900-crore fodder scam cases are related to the illegal withdrawal of money from government treasury by the animal husbandry department in undivided Bihar in the 1990s when Prasad was the chief minister.

The RJD chief was convicted in connection with the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh and Rs 3.13 crore from the Deoghar Treasury and the Dumka treasury respectively. He was sentenced to imprisonment for more than 10 years.