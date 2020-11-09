Tej Pratap Yadav Hasanpur Election Results 2020: Can Tej Pratap wrest back Hasanpur from JDU?

Tej Pratap Yadav (File photo: IE)

Tej Pratap Yadav Election Result 2020, Hasanpur Tej Pratap Yadav Election Result 2020: Former Cabinet Minister Tej Pratap Yadav is contesting from Hasanpur assembly constituency in Samastipur district of Bihar. He is up against Raj Kumar Ray of JDU and Manish Kumar Sahni of the LJP. But the contest is likely to be between incumbent JDU leader Raj Kumar Ray and Tej Pratap Yadav. In the last election held in 2015, Tej Pratap Yadav had contested from Mahua assembly constituency in Vaishali district. He had defeated Ravindra Ray of Hindustani Awam Morcha.

Tej Pratap Yadav had got 66927 votes with 43.34 per cent vote share while Ravindra Ray could manage to get just 38772 votes with 25.11 per cent vote share. Tej Pratap Yadav served as cabinet minister for Health in the state government of chief minister Nitish Kumar. This time, Tej Pratap Yadav, eldest son of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, is contesting from Hasanpur assembly seat where his challenger is Raj Kumar Ray of the JDU and Manish Kumar Sahni of LJP.

Raj Kumar Ray has won from Hasanpur assembly seat twice – 2010 and 2015. In the last assembly election, the JDU leader had won Hasanpur constituency by over 30,000 votes. He had defeated Vinod Choudhary of the RLSP. Raj Kumar had got 63094 votes while Choudhary could secure just 33494 votes. Since 2000, Hasanpur has been represented by JDU (3 times) and RJD in 2005. RJD’s Sunil Kumar Pushpam had won the Hasanpur constituency two times — February and October of 2005.

The Hasanpur assembly seat went to polls in the second phase held on November 3. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.