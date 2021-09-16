Tej Pratap Yadav duped of Rs 71,000 by his incense stick company’s staff, files FIR

Tej Pratap Yadav had started the manufacturing business in Bihar's Danapur in July this year.

RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav is in the news again but not for a political controversy this time. Tej Pratap had alleged that a staff member at the incense stick company he owns cheated him of Rs 71,000. The elder son of Lalu Prasad Yadav filed a written complaint at the Sri Krishna Puri police station in Patna in connection with the alleged fraud.

In his complaint, Tej Pratap Yadav had alleged that one Ashish Ranjan cheated him by allegedly siphoning off Rs 71,000 which was meant to be deposited in his company’s account. Tej Pratap claimed that Ranjan deposited the amount in his account instead of the company’s and has been missing since then. Ranjan used to handle the marketing function of Tej Pratap Yadav’s LR Radhe Krishna Agarbatti company.

“Ranjan deposited Rs 71,000 in his own account without my permission. This money was to be sent to the account of LR Radha Krishna Agarbatti. It happened without my permission. I demand legal action against Ranjan,” Tej Pratap said in his complaint.

Notably, Tej Pratap Yadav had started the manufacturing business in Bihar’s Danapur in July this year. The manufacturing unit is located near the cowshed owned by Lalu Prasad Yadav.

HO of SK Puri police station SK Singh said that the police have received a complaint from Tej Pratap and an investigation is underway. “The accused will be arrested soon,” he said.

Tej Pratap Yadav had been in news recently due to his differences with RJD state president Jagdanand Singh. Singh had recently removed Tej Pratap Yadav’s close aide Akash Yadav from the post of RJD student wing president. This had led to a bitter war of words between the two and even some altercation between Tej Pratap and his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav.