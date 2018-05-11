Tej Pratap Yadav Aishwarya Rai marriage guest list out: 20,000 invited, here’s who all are on the list

Tej Pratap Yadav on Wednesday (April 18) got engaged to Aishwarya Rai. (Source: RJD)

Tej Pratap Yadav Aishwarya Rai marriage guest list: Come Saturday and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav will tie the knot with Aishwarya Rai, the daughter of six-time Rashtriya Janata Dal lawmaker Chandrika Rai and a cabinet colleague of Lalu Yadav in many governments. The wedding will be a grand affair and will be held at the city’s veterinary grounds and the preparations have already begun. Pandals have been erected at the house of Rabri Devi where pre-wedding rituals will be conducted as well as at the residence of Chandrika Rai, where the marriage will take place in a traditional way.

The invitation cards have also been sent out and a number of high-profile names are set to attend Tej Pratap Yadav-Aishwarya Rai marriage. While only 200 people were invited for the engagement ceremony that took place at a Patna Hotel, about 20,000 guests are expected to attend the wedding. A huge stage is being erected at the sprawling Veterinary College ground where the couple will exchange garlands in the presence of guests.

“We are expecting about 20,000 guests from across the country. Invitations have been sent to almost every major political figure and luminaries from various walks of life,” Bihar RJD president Ram Chandra Purve said.

Among those invited are – Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar who ended his party’s grand alliance with Lalu Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Party and the Congress last year and deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi, the senior BJP leader who played an instrumental role in getting central agencies to probe Lalu Yadav, sons Tej Pratap and Tejashwi and daughter Misra Bharti.

CHECK | First image of Tej Pratap Yadav-Aishwarya Rai’s wedding invitation card

Both the leaders are expected to keep their rivalry aside and attend the marriage. When Sushil Modi had hosted a reception for his son’s marriage, Lalu Yadav had spent around two hours with the newly-weds.

Apart from this, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his mother, Sonia Gandhi have also been invited. Bihar Governor Satya Pal Mallik, Chief Justice of the Patna High Court Rajendra K Menon and Yoga guru Ramdev have also been sent invitations.

The celebrations started on Thursday at 2, Virchand Patel Marg, the party’s state headquarters after Lalu Yadav was granted a three-day parole to attend the wedding. RJD workers smeared “gulaal” on each other’s faces and lighted earthen lamps which were placed in a pattern that flashed the message ‘WELCOME LALU’.

However, the RJD chief will have to keep in mind the conditions that were imposed by the jailors. In Patna, Lalu Yadav will have to stay home or the venue of the wedding and has been banned from speaking to the media, his party supporters or making any political statement.

In case the 69-year-old leader violates these conditions, he will be sent back to Ranchi’s Birsa Munda central jail.