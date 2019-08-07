Tej Pratap Yadav addicted to drugs, dresses like Krishna, Radha, claims his estranged wife Aishwarya Rai in court

Aishwarya also alleged that Tej Pratap used to speak poorly of her educational background.

Former Bihar health minister and elder son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, Tej Pratap Yadav’s estranged wife Aishwarya Rai has accused him of being addicted to marijuana. In a reply filed in a Patna court concerning their divorce case, she also accused him of harassing her. Aishwarya Rai, in her statement, said that she got to know that Tej Pratap was addicted to drug soon after their marriage. She also said that the RJD leader claimed to be an avatar of Lord Shiva under the influence of drugs.

Aishwarya Rai has filed an application in the family court under section 26 A under the Protection of Women Against Domestic Violence Act, 2005. “Tej used to dress up like Lord Radha and Krishna. Soon after my wedding, I discovered that he used to dress up like god and goddesses,” she said as reported by news agency ANI. He also claimed that Tej Pratap once consumed drugs and then dressed up as Radha, wearing makeup and a wig along with a long skirt and blouse.

The couple had got married in May 2018. Tej Pratap had filed a petition for divorce in the court last November. She also claimed that while she tried to bring the issue to her in-laws’ notice, however, they turned a deaf ear. “I did talk to my mother-in-law and sister-in-law regarding Tej’s behaviour and they assured that Tej won’t behave in such a manner anymore. My in-laws consoled me emotionally but Tej’s behaviour did not change at all,” Aishwarya further said.

Aishwarya also alleged that Tej Pratap used to speak poorly of her educational background and used to say that she was destined only to cook food and create a family. The complaint further said that Aishwarya lives with her in-laws, despite the “physical, mental and emotional violence that Tej and his family is trying to wreck on her on a daily basis.”