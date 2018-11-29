Tej Pratap has change of heart, withdraws petition to divorce wife Aishwarya Rai

Tej Pratap had moved Patna’s family court to end his marriage to Aishwarya Rai with whom he had tied the knot on May 12.

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap withdrew his divorce petition today, weeks after leaving his friends, family and supporters shocked with his sudden decision to end his marriage. Tej Pratap had moved Patna’s family court to end his marriage to Aishwarya Rai with whom he had tied the knot on May 12. The family had been urging him to patch up and continue with his marriage.

The former health minister of Bihar had left home after filing the divorce petition. Before leaving, he had made it clear that there was no point in living the life of misery. His lawyer had earlier cited “compatibility issues” behind the decision. Tej Pratap, during a media interaction, also said he was unable to adjust with his wife as Aishwarya Rai had come from a different background.

Last week, Tej Pratap dropped fresh hints that he was not interested in a patch up with his wife, with whom he has been married for close to six months.

Taking to Twitter to express his sentiments, Tej Pratap wrote a paragraph from a verse composed by popular poet from the 6th century Abdul Rahim Khan-e-Khana – “tute se phir na jute, jude ganth pari jaay. (May the thread of love is never broken. In case it snapped it cannot be repaired and any attempt to do so results in knots)”.

His followers on Twitter had come out with advice to the temperamental politician who was away from home for over a fortnight, not returning home even for Deepawali and Chhath and visiting pilgrimage towns like Varanasi, Vindhyachal, Haridwar and Vrindavan .

Bihar’s former deputy CM and Tej Pratap’s younger brother Tejaswi, who is seen as the heir to Lalu Yadav’s political legacy, also played down the development saying they were capable of resolving the “family matter”.