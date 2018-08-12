Technical glitch delays Jet Airways Delhi-London flight by over 5 hours

In a statement, the airline said its flight 9W 122 from the national capital to London was delayed due to a technical issue. (Reuters)

A London-bound Jet Airways flight from here, carrying 330 passengers, was delayed today by over 5 hours due to a technical glitch and regulatory issues, according to the airline.

Details about the flight’s original departure time could not be immediately ascertained.

In a statement, the airline said its flight 9W 122 from the national capital to London was delayed due to a technical issue.

“There were 330 passengers on board the flight. Refreshments were served to guests during the delay… We sincerely regret the delay and inconvenience caused to our guests,” it added.