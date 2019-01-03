Tearful Sachin Tendulkar attends coach Ramakant Achrekar cremation

Sachin Tendulkar arrives at the residence of cricket coach Ramakant Achrekar who passed away yesterday, to attend the last rites. (ANI)

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar’s coach Ramakant Achrekar, who passed away on Wednesday because of age-related ailments, was cremated in Mumbai. Tearful Tendulkar was among those present at the cremation.

Archrekar, the 87-year old coach of Tendulkar passed away at his Shivaji Park residence in Dadar in Mumbai. His mortal remains were kept at the Shivaji Park, before being taken to then taken to a nearby crematorium.

When Archekar’s body was taken outside the ground, young boys, who practice there regularly, gave him a guard of honour amid ‘Amar Rahe’ chants.

Tendulkar, along with Vinod Kambli, Balwinder Singh Sandhu and Chandrakant Pandit, who were also wards of Achrekar, took part in the procession to the crematorium, where his body was cremated.

Among those who were also presented were Mumbai cricketers like Atul Ranade, Ramesh Powar, Amol Mazumdar, Ranji coach Vinayak Samant, Paras Mhambrey, Vinod Raghavan and Nilesh Kulkarni.

Veteran cricket administrator Prof Ratnakar Shetty, former Rajasthan team coach Pradeep Sundaram also paid their last respects. Among politicians present on the occasion included Maharashtra Navnirman Sena supremo Raj Thackeray, MLA BJP leader Ashish Shelar and Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar.