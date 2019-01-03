Tearful Sachin Tendulkar attends coach Ramakant Achrekar cremation

By: | Published: January 3, 2019 9:01 PM

Ramakant Achrekar passes away, Ramakant Achrekar no more, Ramakant Achrekar cremation, sachin tendulkarSachin Tendulkar arrives at the residence of cricket coach Ramakant Achrekar who passed away yesterday, to attend the last rites. (ANI)

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar’s coach Ramakant Achrekar, who passed away on Wednesday because of age-related ailments, was cremated in Mumbai. Tearful Tendulkar was among those present at the cremation.

Archrekar, the 87-year old coach of Tendulkar passed away at his Shivaji Park residence in Dadar in Mumbai. His mortal remains were kept at the Shivaji Park, before being taken to then taken to a nearby crematorium.

When Archekar’s body was taken outside the ground, young boys, who practice there regularly, gave him a guard of honour amid ‘Amar Rahe’ chants.

Tendulkar, along with Vinod Kambli, Balwinder Singh Sandhu and Chandrakant Pandit, who were also wards of Achrekar, took part in the procession to the crematorium, where his body was cremated.

Among those who were also presented were Mumbai cricketers like Atul Ranade, Ramesh Powar, Amol Mazumdar, Ranji coach Vinayak Samant, Paras Mhambrey, Vinod Raghavan and Nilesh Kulkarni.

Veteran cricket administrator Prof Ratnakar Shetty, former Rajasthan team coach Pradeep Sundaram also paid their last respects. Among politicians present on the occasion included Maharashtra Navnirman Sena supremo Raj Thackeray, MLA BJP leader Ashish Shelar and Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Tearful Sachin Tendulkar attends coach Ramakant Achrekar cremation
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition