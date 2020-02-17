Team Kejriwal: Four of seven ministers in new AAP govt facing criminal cases

Arvind Kejriwal took oath as Delhi CM for the third time on Monday, February 16. (PTI)

Four of seven ministers inducted by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal are facing criminal cases, reveals Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). And out of these four, three ministers are facing serious criminal cases. According to ADR, serious criminal cases are those in which the maximum punishment is of 5 years or more, they are non-bailable, offences that are assault, murder, kidnap, rape-related and crimes against women.

The ADR states that the average asset of 7 ministers analysed is Rs 8.96 crore. In a 15-page detailed report, the ADR also analysed the criminal records of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

AAP chief Kejriwal is currently facing 13 cases under different sections, all are pending and charges are yet to be filed. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who is elected from Patparganj of East Delhi, is also facing 13 cases and one of them is of serious nature.

The ADR states that the minister with the highest declared total assets is Kailash Gahlot from Najafgarh. His assets worth Rs 46.07 crore. And the minister with the lowest declared total assets is Gopal Rai from Babarpur. He has declared his total assets worth Rs 90.01 lakh.

The ADR has analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all several ministers including chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. It has analysed the details of Manish Sisodia, Satyender Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain and Rajendra Gautam.

The Delhi Assembly has 70 seats and the Union Territory can have a maximum of seven Ministers including the chief minister.

