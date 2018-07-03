Teacher suspended by Uttarakhand CM for arguing with him gets call from Bigg Boss makers

According to news agency ANI, she had received a call from the makers of Bigg Boss yesterday, but she refused the offer. “I just want to run my household and take care of my children,” said Uttara Pant Bahuguna. (ANI/PTI)

Do you remember the lady teacher who was suspended by Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat after she argued with him over her transfer? The woman has now got a call from makers of reality TV show Bigg Boss. According to news agency ANI, she had received a call from the makers of Bigg Boss yesterday, but she refused the offer. “I just want to run my household and take care of my children,” said Uttara Pant Bahuguna.

Earlier, Uttara Bahuguna, the school teacher who was snapped at by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat for her alleged misbehaviour, had expressed determination about what she called fighting for her rights. “I am not afraid, I haven’t done anything wrong. I was just asking for my rights,” Bahuguna told ANI. She claimed that she has only been posted in rural areas of the mountainous state in the last 25 years of her tenure as a teacher.

Prior to this, ANI had reported that Uttara Bahuguna, the teacher who was suspended after she “violated the decorum” of a Janata Darbar session, asked Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat to apologise for “insulting” her. This came after Uttarakhand Education Minister Arvind Pandey apologised and assured Bahuguna a quick solution to the matter.

<iframe src=”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FANINEWS.IN%2Fvideos%2F1634317350014355%2F&show_text=0&width=560″ width=”560″ height=”420″ style=”border:none;overflow:hidden” scrolling=”no” frameborder=”0″ allowTransparency=”true” allowFullScreen=”true”></iframe>

“Why the Education Minister apologized, he did not do anything. It was the chief minister’s fault and he should have apologised. It was the chief minister who insulted me,” the teacher said.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Rawat directed the police to take Bahuguna into custody for allegedly protesting at his Janata Darbar session in Dehradun. The Chief Minister also ordered her suspension, after she allegedly used abusive language and showed indecency, while seeking a transfer from a remote location. Later on Friday, School Education Secretary Bhupinder Kaur Aulakh said Uttara Bahuguna has been suspended, as she “violated the decorum”.