TDP workers protest against Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest, leaders taken into custody

The statewide bandh call given by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in protest against the arrest of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu saw several party leaders being taken into preventive custody on Monday.

TDP workers vandalised buses, burnt tyres and blocked roads as they staged protests across the state.

Police were seen dispersing some TDP activists protesting on roads at some places in the state. Several senior leaders including TDP president K Atchannaidu have been taken into preventive custody from their respective places.

#WATCH | Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh: TDP workers hold protest against the arrest and judicial custody of former Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu.



Former CM N Chandrababu Naidu was sent to judicial custody till September 23 in a corruption case yesterday.

According to Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Shankha Brata Bagchi, the situation is peaceful in the state and no untoward incident has been reported. “Situation is peaceful, depending on the situation, the local authorities have promulgated prohibitory orders,” he said.

A local Court in Vijayawada on Sunday remanded TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu in judicial custody for 14 days in an alleged multi-crore corruption scam.

Following his arrest, the TDP called for a statewide bandh on Monday in protest for its leader.

East Godavari SP P Jagadeesh said security has been tightened in Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district and around the central prison where Naidu is currently lodged.

Government offices including public sector undertaking banks and government colleges remained open.

According to APSRTC sources, the corporation buses including city and long routes were running as usual and no untoward incident was reported in the district.

Naidu was arrested in the Skill Development Corporation scam case following a pre-dawn operation on Saturday at Nandyala, which involved officers knocking on the door of the caravan in which he was sleeping. He was arrested by the CID around 6 am on Saturday from a marriage hall outside which his caravan was parked.

