TDP workers pelt stones at Amit Shah’s convoy

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers on Friday hurled stones at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah’s convoy. The alleged stone-throwing incident happened when Shah was returning from Lord Venkateswara’s shrine in Tirumala. The workers were reportedly protesting against Centre’s refusal to grant special status to Andhra Pradesh. TDP workers also protested against Shah in Tirupati. Later, a scuffle also broke out between BJP and TDP workers.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu condemned the unruly behaviour of his party workers and warned them that such acts of indiscipline would not be tolerated. On April 30, Naidu hit out at the Centre for its failure to grant special category status to the state while saying that every other state received funds for development except Andhra. Naidu also questioned the Centre if Andhra was not eligible for development?

“The centre promised special funds to backward districts on the lines of Bundelkhand, but they gave only 350 crores per year. Those funds too were taken back after crediting our account and hurting our self-respect,” Naidu said while addressing a gathering at TDP’s ‘Fight against Betrayal and Collusion Politics’ – public meeting here.

“The development should also reach Andhra Pradesh,” Naidu had said. “Bullet trains were given for Mumbai-Ahmedabad, Rs. 30-40 thousand crores for Bengaluru and Mumbai suburban trains and more funds for Gujarat. But nothing for Andhra. I am questioning the centre if we are we not eligible for development?,” he added.

The TDP had organised a grand public meeting in Tirupati to protest against the Centre’s over special category status to Andhra Pradesh. The party has been organising cycle and bike rallies in constituencies across the state to create public awareness over the injustice that has been meted out to Andhra.