TDP to once again try and move no-confidence motion against Narendra Modi government

The TDP will once again try to move a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government in the Lok Sabha when the monsoon session of Parliament begins tomorrow.

The party would also disrupt proceedings if the motion was not taken up for discussion, the TDP parliamentary party said.

The TDP had snapped ties with the NDA in March,protesting the Modi government’s ‘indifferent’ towards Andhra Pradesh.

The party failed to get the no-confidence motion taken up in the Lok Sabha, despite serving notices almost every day, during the extended budget session in March-April,

TDP MPs have already met leaders of various parties, carrying a letter written by their chief N Chandrababu Naidu, seeking support for the no-confidence motion over

‘non-implementation’ of assurances and promises by the NDA government’ related to the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

“The palpable reluctance and dis-interest in implementation of the assurances and promises by BJP-led NDA government, including according Special Category Status, has

led to severe hardships to the people of Andhra Pradesh.

With the support of political parties, TDP MPs had moved a no-confidence motion against the Modi government in the previous session of Parliament, but it was not taken up

deliberately,” Chandrababu pointed out in the letter.

In view of the ‘continued adamant attitude’ of the NDA government, the TD Parliamentary party at its meeting here, decided to move a no-confidence motion again in the monsoon

session of Parliament.

“I shall be thankful for your support in further carrying forward with the motion of no-confidence moved by our MPs. I sincerely seek your cooperation in this regard,” Chandrababu said.

The TDP MPs have already handed over the letter to leaders of parties like TRS, DMK, CPI, CPI(M) and the RJD.

The TDP also tagged a six-page note on the promises made in the Reorganisation Act and the assurances given in the Rajya Sabha by the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and the status of their implementation.